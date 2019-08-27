Sabiri leaves Huddersfield after contract is terminated

Huddersfield midfielder Abdelhamid Sabiri has left the club after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

Sabiri, 22, had a year remaining on a three-year deal he signed when arriving from FC Nurnberg in August 2017 for an undisclosed fee.

The Germany Under-21 international made only seven starts and six substitute appearances for The Terriers.

His last appearance came against Bournemouth in December 2018 when he broke his collarbone and, following surgery, he struggled to win back his place in the first-team squad.

Former Town manager Jan Siewert, sacked earlier this month, confirmed Sabiri no longer featured in his plans at the end of last season and the Morocco-born player has not featured under caretaker boss Mark Hudson.