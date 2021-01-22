Safa appoints Advocate Tebogo Monthlante as CEO

The South African Football Association has confirmed that appointment of Advocate Monthlante as CEO of the Association on a permanent basis.

The 39-year-old take over the helm as acting CEO after Safa president Dr Danny Jordaan relived Gay Mokoena from the position on 15 April 2020.

Safa then released a three candidates shortlist to fill the position, which included Monthlante, advertising executive Happy Ntshingila and former Banyana Banyana captain Lydia Monyepao, who were the front runners for the post.

However, Safa have since confirmed that the new CEO of the organisation is Monthlante, who takes up the position on a permanent basis

'The South African Football Association has appointed Advocate Tebogo Monthlante as CEO of the Association on a permanent basis,' Safa revealed on their official Twitter page.