Safa set to decide on new Bafana coach

The South African Football Association (Safa) NEC will be meeting on Saturday to discuss the recommendations put forward for the vacant head coach role with Bafana Bafana.

The association sacked Molefi Ntseki after he failed to guide his side to next year’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon.

Since his departure, the Safa technical committee, led by NEC member Jack Maluleka, have been compiling a list of potential candidates without cost in mind.

It is believed that former boss Carlos Queiroz has already held talks with SAFA and expressed an interest in returning for a second spell, while another ex-Bafana coach, Philippe Troussier, is also in the running. Pitso Mosimane and Benni McCarthy are also said to be potential candidates.

The news of the meeting was revealed by Safa spokesperson, Dominic Chimhavi, who told SoccerLaduma the NEC will discuss the vacancy this weekend.

“There is a meeting on Saturday, April 24, where the SAFA NEC will look at the recommendations put forward by the technical committee for the vacant Bafana job. The committee will deliberate on who is the viable option,” said Chimhavi.

Bafana will next be in action when they play their World Cup qualification opener against Zimbabwe in June, with matches against Ghana and Ethiopia to follow.