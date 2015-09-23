Sagna never considered leaving City

Bacary Sagna insists he has never regretted leaving Arsenal for Manchester City despite a lack of playing time in his first season at the club.

Sagna joined City from the Gunners prior to 2014-15 but found his first-team opportunities limited due to the form of Pablo Zabaleta.

However, with Zabaleta struggling for fitness so far this term, the France international has become a key part of Manuel Pellegrini's plans in 2015-16 and the 32-year-old says he is relishing the challenge.

"I never thought about it because I came here for the challenge," he told The Manchester Evening News when asked if he had considered leaving. "I'm having that challenge now.

"No one understood why I left Arsenal, but I stayed there for seven years and I needed a change.

"I'm someone who likes to challenge themselves and it was the right time to do it.

"I came here and Pablo was here and everyone knows that he is a top quality right-back so I had to step up my game and I had to work harder.

"I'm trying to play as well as possible, to be as good defensively as possible.

"I'm trying to be decisive going forwards, but most of all I want to be consistent for the team and provide security."