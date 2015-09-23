Sagna never considered leaving City
Despite playing understudy to Pablo Zabaleta in his first season, Bacary Sagna insists he never wanted to leave Manchester City.
Bacary Sagna insists he has never regretted leaving Arsenal for Manchester City despite a lack of playing time in his first season at the club.
Sagna joined City from the Gunners prior to 2014-15 but found his first-team opportunities limited due to the form of Pablo Zabaleta.
However, with Zabaleta struggling for fitness so far this term, the France international has become a key part of Manuel Pellegrini's plans in 2015-16 and the 32-year-old says he is relishing the challenge.
"I never thought about it because I came here for the challenge," he told The Manchester Evening News when asked if he had considered leaving. "I'm having that challenge now.
"No one understood why I left Arsenal, but I stayed there for seven years and I needed a change.
"I'm someone who likes to challenge themselves and it was the right time to do it.
"I came here and Pablo was here and everyone knows that he is a top quality right-back so I had to step up my game and I had to work harder.
"I'm trying to play as well as possible, to be as good defensively as possible.
"I'm trying to be decisive going forwards, but most of all I want to be consistent for the team and provide security."
