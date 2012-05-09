Saha: Redknapp exit would not have hurt Spurs

The England position was left vacant in February after Fabio Capello quit following his public criticism of the Football Association's decision to strip the captaincy from John Terry.

Redknapp had initially become a frontrunner to replace Capello as England manager, with speculation mounting regarding the 64-year-old's future after Bolton chairman and FA board member, Phil Gartside's public backing of the Spurs boss.

The FA, though, chose to appoint Roy Hodgson as the new England coach instead of Redknapp, after agreeing a four-year deal with the West Bromwich Albion manager in May.

And Saha - who Redknapp brought to Tottenham in January - has insisted that although his current manager is a key figure at the North London club, the Englishman's departure would not have led to an exodus of players.

Speaking exclusively to FourFourTwo.com, Saha said: "Yes, he [Redknapp] is important.

"Since he joined the club, the improvement and style of play has been amazing so obviously it [Redknapp leaving] would have an effect because it would change the style of play - you would have to adapt to a new manager.

"So things like this are not easy. But I think the players will still be here and the quality will be here, the ambition will be here and the desire is always here.

"We've been a bit unlucky like hitting the post and with goals disallowed. It does make it hard," he added.

Spurs host Fulham on the final day of the Premier League season, needing victory to guarantee a top-four finish. However, that might not prove enough to secure Champions League football for next term should sixth-placed Chelsea beat Bayern Munich in the final of this season's competition later this month.

ByVaishali Bhardwaj