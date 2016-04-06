Sahin looking forward to Klopp meeting

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Nuri Sahin is looking forward to a reunion with Jurgen Klopp, but reflects only positively on his short spell at Liverpool.

Sahin, 27, and Dortmund host the Premier League outfit in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday.

The Turkey international, who had a brief loan spell at Liverpool in 2012-13, insists the tie will have no impact on his team-mates' relationship with former coach Klopp.

"We have worked for seven, eight years," Sahin told Sport1.

"That he knows us is beyond question. We know him well. We all have a great relationship with Klopp. That will not suffer in these two games."

Sahin was on loan at Anfield from Real Madrid in 2012-13, before the midfielder made his return to Dortmund.

He had no complaints about his time at Liverpool, saying: "I was only there for three and a half, four months.

"It was a short but very nice time. I cannot say anything bad about this club. It was my desire to go back to Borussia.

"What I will never forget is the training ground. The club Liverpool is great.

"Even if they have not won a major title since 2005, it is an extremely well-organised team."