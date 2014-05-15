Saint-Etienne's Erding dreaming of top three

With one game remaining of the league campaign Saint-Etienne sit fourth in the table, two points behind Lille in the final Champions League qualifying place.

A place in the Europa League is already assured for Christophe Galtier's men but, with Lille facing Lorient and Saint-Etienne hosting bottom-of-the-table Ajaccio, the striker remains hopeful they could sneak into third place.

Erding has netted 10 times in the league this season and reaching Europe's elite club competition would be the perfect end for the 27-year-old.

"The prospect of finishing in third place is a source of extra motivation," said the Turkey international.

"We want to make sure we win so that there can be no regrets when we find out how Lille do away to Lorient.

"We're already sure of finishing ahead of teams like Marseille and OL (Lyon) but to finish in the top three would cap an exceptional season for us.

"Our place on the table is a measure of how the club has progressed in recent years."

Galtier's men finished fifth last season but were knocked out in the play-off round of the Europa League in this campaign.