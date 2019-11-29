Saiss suspended for Blades visit

Romain Saiss will be suspended when Wolves welcome Sheffield United.

The defender collected his fifth booking of the season in last week’s 2-1 win at Bournemouth.

Ryan Bennett may return from a groin injury to replace him after missing Thursday’s 3-3 Europa League draw in Braga. Morgan Gibbs-White (back) is likely to sit out and Willy Boly (fracture leg) is sidelined.

Dean Henderson and John Egan both return to the Blades squad.

Henderson, on loan from Manchester United, was ineligible against his parent club last weekend. He will replace Simon Moore in goal at Molineux. Defender Egan missed the 3-3 draw with United due to a head injury but he has now recovered.

Lys Mousset was forced off with a hamstring problem late on in that game but the forward will be fit.

Wolves provisional squad: Patricio, Ruddy, Doherty, Coady, Vinagre, Kilman, Jonny, Sanderson, Bennett, Perry, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Neves, Jordao, Jimenez, Jota, Cutrone, Campbell, Traore, Neto.

Sheffield United provisional squad: Henderson, Moore, Baldock, Stevens, Fleck, Egan, O’Connell, Basham, Freeman, Jagielka, Lundstram, Osborn, Besic, McBurnie, Robinson, Norwood, Mousset, Sharp, McGoldrick.