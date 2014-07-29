Saivet out for four weeks with knee injury

The Senegal international scored six goals in 33 Ligue 1 appearances last season as Bordeaux finished seventh in the French top flight.

With Bordeaux set to get their 2014-15 campaign underway against Montpellier on August 9, the news of Saivet's injury comes as a blow to coach Willy Sagnol.

"Henri Saivet will not be starting the workshop in Italy because of his knee injury," a statement on the club's official website read.

"The midfielder suffers from knee pain requiring complete rest for four weeks.

"We wish him a speedy recovery."