Saivet out for four weeks with knee injury
Bordeaux's Henri Saivet is set to be out for up to four weeks after picking up a knee injury.
The Senegal international scored six goals in 33 Ligue 1 appearances last season as Bordeaux finished seventh in the French top flight.
With Bordeaux set to get their 2014-15 campaign underway against Montpellier on August 9, the news of Saivet's injury comes as a blow to coach Willy Sagnol.
"Henri Saivet will not be starting the workshop in Italy because of his knee injury," a statement on the club's official website read.
"The midfielder suffers from knee pain requiring complete rest for four weeks.
"We wish him a speedy recovery."
