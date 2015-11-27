Sakho expects Liverpool return in six weeks

Mamadou Sakho is hoping to return to first-team action for Liverpool within six weeks.

The France international centre-back was forced off following an awkward fall in the meeting with Crystal Palace at Anfield earlier this month, raising concerns over a serious knee ligament injury.

However, the former Paris Saint-Germain defender believes he will make his comeback sooner than previously expected.

"I'm very happy because I think it's good news. Everyone thought I had a big injury for a long time," Sakho told Liverpool's official website.

"But, thank God, I think it will be between four and six weeks. We will see the evolution. Now I feel much better, I work and I hope I will come back as soon as possible.

"For me, it's not difficult. I take my injury like that because I can change nothing. I know which way I have to go, which road I have to take.

"I have the objective to come back as soon as possible, as strong as possible. When I come back I will try to give my best like before."