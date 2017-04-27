Sakho injury could be cruciate damage - Allardyce

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce is hoping Mamadou Sakho did not sustain cruciate ligament damage in a Premier League defeat at home to Tottenham on Wednesday.

Sakho had to be substituted after suffering the injury in a challenge on striker Harry Kane and the on-loan centre-back requires a scan to determine the extent of the problem.

With Sakho's loan from Liverpool set to expire at the end of the season, the France international may have played his last game for Palace, but Allardyce is hopeful the injury is not too serious.

"We're unable to say what the extent of the injury is at the moment, but it didn't look too clever with the way the knee hyper-extended," Allardyce told reporters on Thursday.

"But let's wait for the scan and then probably contact Liverpool and see what the situation is, depending on how serious the damage is. Until we have had the scan, we can't really speculate on the if, when and how on what the seriousness of the injury is.

"I don't want to speculate regarding what it is or isn't, but it didn't look too good the way the knee twisted. We hope it's not the cruciate. It could be medial or lateral, but it was certainly a hyperextension of the knee. We will see after a scan.

"The scan will give us an indication of the seriousness of the injury and then we will speak to Liverpool. I would like to think it is not that serious, and that he will get back before the end of the season, but I am not sure."

SA: At most clubs I've been at we'd be forced to play midfielders/full-backs at CB now. But we still have Kelly and Damo available. April 27, 2017

Christian Eriksen's long-range strike consigned Palace to a 1-0 defeat on Wednesday and Allardyce believes his side need three more points to guarantee Premier League survival, as they prepare for Saturday's home game against Burnley.

"We were fantastic in the first half and matched Tottenham all the way through that time - an Eriksen wondergoal settled it," Allardyce added. "Had we been fresher maybe we would have closed Eriksen down better. It's done now, we've got to realise the importance of Burnley.

"We want to beat Burnley to get over that 40-point mark and put it to bed once and for all. It will require a big, big effort. Patience is paying off for Burnley. Sean [Dyche] has provided a recruitment and training policy that delivers. He's done a fantastic job.

SA: 6 or 7 injuries can kill you as a manager, no matter the club. That's the benefit of us having so many centre halves. April 27, 2017

"Three points is going to do it. Mathematically not quite, but I don't think you'll be caught on 41 points. We'd want to do it ourselves if we can, rather than rely on other clubs.

"Every club in our position has pencilled in plans for 17/18. You can rub them out and write them in ink when you're safe. You can survive in the Premier League if you build a great infrastructure. Growing slowly but surely can work due to the money you get."