Sakho pens long-term Liverpool deal
France international defender Mamadou Sakho has committed his future to Liverpool by signing a new long-term contract at Anfield.
Sakho has made 47 appearances for Liverpool since joining from Paris Saint-Germain in 2013.
The France international centre-back, who has established himself as a favourite with the Anfield faithful, played for the first time this season when he captained Brendan Rodgers' side to a 1-1 Europa League draw at Bordeaux on Thursday night.
Rodgers expressed his wish to retain Sakho's services earlier this week and the 25-year-old has obliged by penning his new deal.
Sakho told Liverpoolfc.com: "I am very happy to sign a long-term contract with Liverpool because, as I've always said, I am very happy here and my family are happy in Liverpool.
"I will keep working because I am a Liverpool soldier and when Liverpool need me, I try to give my best. I am happy to stay as a Scouser.
"I work all the time 100 per cent, I try to stay professional and I give my best for this city and this club.
"It is important for me because every day when I wake up, I am very happy to come into the training ground with all the players."
Liverpool will look to bounce back from back-to-back Premier League defeats when they host Norwich City on Sunday, with Sakho pressing to retain his place in the starting XI.
