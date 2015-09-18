Sakho pens long-term Liverpool deal

Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho has agreed a new long-term contract with the Premier League club.

Sakho has made 47 appearances for Liverpool since joining from Paris Saint-Germain in 2013.

The France international centre-back, who has established himself as a favourite with the Anfield faithful, played for the first time this season when he captained Brendan Rodgers' side to a 1-1 Europa League draw at Bordeaux on Thursday night.

Rodgers expressed his wish to retain Sakho's services earlier this week and the 25-year-old has obliged by penning his new deal.

Sakho told Liverpoolfc.com: "I am very happy to sign a long-term contract with Liverpool because, as I've always said, I am very happy here and my family are happy in Liverpool.

"I will keep working because I am a Liverpool soldier and when Liverpool need me, I try to give my best. I am happy to stay as a Scouser.

"I work all the time 100 per cent, I try to stay professional and I give my best for this city and this club.

"It is important for me because every day when I wake up, I am very happy to come into the training ground with all the players."

Liverpool will look to bounce back from back-to-back Premier League defeats when they host Norwich City on Sunday, with Sakho pressing to retain his place in the starting XI.