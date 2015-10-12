Sakho slams PSG over Coman treatment

The loss of youth product Kingsley Coman is a shame for Paris Saint-Germain, according to Liverpool centre-back Mamadou Sakho.

Coman left the Parc des Princes for Juventus in 2014, but was loaned out to Bayern Munich – where he has since scored twice in four Bundesliga appearances – ahead of the current campaign having failed to establish himself in Turin.

And Sakho, who also came through the PSG ranks before being moved on in 2013, believes that Coman's bright start to life at the Allianz Arena has highlighted the error of his former club's ways.

"I think it's a shame for Paris. He's a quality player who was there in Paris and was not given a chance," the defender told Canal Football Club.

"Everyone has their own policies but when I see a talent like that, who cannot emerge and express himself in his own city – and it's also a source of pride for the fans to see a youth product play in their colours – it's unfortunate.

"But it's a policy that I do not judge, I respect it, and the youngster can enjoy himself at Bayern.

"I congratulate him and encourage him to continue like that."