Sakho will not contest doping offence, but has Euro 2016 lifeline

Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho has accepted a UEFA doping charge, likely ruling him out for the rest of the season.

UEFA revealed Sakho tested positive for a banned substance after Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford last month.

The 26-year-old is not formally suspended by club or governing body yet, but he did not request a B sample be tested ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

Omnisport understands that Sakho could apply to be provisionally suspended once disciplinary proceedings are opened, which could happen before the weekend.

As a result, any ban that Sakho picks up would be backdated, potentially offering him a crumb of hope of returning in time to be included in France's Euro 2016 squad.

A fat burner is reported to have triggered the positive result, with Sakho's fitness having been openly questioned by former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers earlier this season.