Sala search begins for third day

Authorities have begun a third day of searching for the missing aircraft carrying Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala.

Guernsey Police confirmed early on Thursday that efforts have been resumed using a Channel Islands Air Search plane.

Sala, who became Cardiff's record signing last week after agreeing to join from Ligue 1 side Nantes, was confirmed by French authorities as one of two people aboard a Piper Malibu that disappeared en route to the Welsh capital on Monday.

On Wednesday, Cardiff chairman Mehmet Dalman confirmed the player had made his own travel arrangements after the Premier League club had sought to fly him back from France via a commercial flight.

Mark McKay, an agent involved in brokering Sala's move to Cardiff, confirmed via a statement that he arranged the 28-year-old's flight but denied reports that the missing aircraft was owned by him or his family.

"I wish to make clear that despite media reports, the plane involved in this terrible episode was not owned in any way or part by either myself or any member of my family," he said via Sky Sports.

"I have chosen to wait a few days before making a statement so that the focus remained on the efforts of the search and rescue teams looking for Emiliano Sala and the pilot of the missing plane.

"Along with everyone in the world of football, I want to express my sadness and that of my family with regards to the tragic events that have unfolded since Monday evening.

"The families of both Emiliano and that of the pilot are utmost in our thoughts and prayers. I knew Emiliano well, he was a wonderful person and I count myself fortunate to have known him."