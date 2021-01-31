Salah double sends Liverpool third

Mohamed Salah scored a superb second-half double to guide Liverpool up to third in the Premier League standings following their 3-1 victory over West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday.

Both sides had opportunities to break the deadlock in the first half, with Alisson saving Michail Antonio's header before Salah's shot was held by Lukasz Fabianski.

It was Liverpool who took the lead in the 57th minutes when Salah created space for himself before curling the ball into the net from an angle.

The Egyptian then doubled his sides lead eight minutes later as Trent Alexander-Arnold produced a magnificent crossfield pass for Xherdan Shaqiri, who then found Salah with another sublime ball before the Egyptian beautifully controlled the ball before he flicked it past Fabianski.

Georginio Wijnaldum then put Liverpool 3-0 ahead in the 84th minute following a slick move before Craig Dawson swept home a late consolation.

Liverpool are now four points behind leaders Manchester City, who have a match in hand, while the defeat leaves West Ham in fifth place with 35 points.