Salah snatches share of Torres' impressive Liverpool record

Mohamed Salah has fired his way to more Liverpool history by matching Fernando Torres' record of 33 competitive goals for a player in his debut season at Anfield.

The prolific Egypt international opened the scoring in the fourth minute against Watford to move level with Spain striker Torres, who enjoyed a prolific first campaign in 2007-08.

The well-taken strike was Salah's 25th in England's top flight this term, to go with seven in the Champions League and one in the FA Cup.

It also moved him one clear of Harry Kane in the race for the Premier League's golden boot.