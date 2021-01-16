Sam Allardyce celebrates first West Brom win as Wolves suffer derby defeat

Sam Allardyce oversaw a first West Brom victory in an eventful derby against Wolves.

The 3-2 victory, secured thanks to two penalties from Matheus Pereira, was just the club’s second in the Premier League this season and a big boost to the Baggies’ survival hopes.

Quickfire goals from Fabio Silva and Willy Boly had given Wolves a half-time

lead after Pereira’s penalty opener.

DERBY KINGS 👑 pic.twitter.com/lYRWkaacE1— West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) January 16, 2021

But Albion turned the first Black Country derby for nine years around with

their own rapid response, Semi Ajayi levelling with a header before Pereira’s

spot-kick winner soon after the break.

Just outside the relegation places, Brighton climbed above Burnley with a 1-0 win over Leeds, while the Clarets lost by the same score at West Ham.

Brighton’s goal came in the 17th minute from Neal Maupay as they ended a nine-match winless run in the league.

Neal Maupay celebrates after scoring the winner for Brighton (Jon Super/PA)

West Ham held onto the lead given to them in the ninth minute through Michail Antonio, with Dwight McNeil hitting the bar for Burnley late on.