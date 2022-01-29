Trending

Sam Ashford nets on debut to earn Ayr draw at Hamilton

A debut goal from Sam Ashford earned Ayr a point from a 1-1 draw at Hamilton as both sides battle to climb away from the Scottish Championship danger zone.

The home side took the lead after just seven minutes as winger Kai Kennedy marked his first start on loan from Rangers by firing them ahead.

Fifteen minutes later Daire O’Connor’s cross found Sean McGinty but his header was just wide at the back post as Ayr tried to hit back.

Hamilton missed the chance to extend their lead when a Ronan Hughes penalty, awarded for a Jordan Houston foul, came back off the woodwork six minutes before the break.

Ashford drew the visitors level after 66 minutes as he fired into the corner on his debut shortly after coming on as a substitute.

