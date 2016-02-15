Sammer defends Guardiola over Manchester City announcement

Bayern Munich sporting director Matthias Sammer has defended Pep Guardiola over the timing of the announcement that the coach will leave to join Manchester City.

The Bundesliga champions were keen to keep Guardiola beyond the expiry of his deal, but announced in December the Spaniard will leave the club at the end of the season.

It was confirmed this month the 45-year-old will take charge of City for the 2016-17 Premier League campaign.

Former Bayern midfielder Dietmar Hamann heavily criticised Guardiola for "misleading" the club and "taking them for a ride", but Sammer is adamant the former Barcelona coach has always behaved correctly.

"I have to clarify one thing and that is that Pep Guardiola is one of the most correct people out there. I work with him every day," Sammer was quoted as saying by TZ.

"Of course, he can be emotional every now and then, but you can always take him for his word.

"People are reading too much into all this. It's nonsense to say the timing of his announcement was wrong. We deliberately chose for this moment and communicated things as they should have been communicated.

"I don't understand why people are turning this into a talking point. All coaches have certain characteristics. Pep is the way he is and is completely reliable. I enjoy working with him."

Sammer also praised Robert Lewandowski's professionalism amid reports linking the striker with a move away from the club.

"I am happy that the silly transfer rumours are not distracting Lewandowski," he said.

"You can never take that for granted, but he is doing fantastic. He is showing his professionalism."