Sammer thrilled with Vidal's winning mentality

After finally completing his long-awaited move from Juventus to Bayern Munich, the arrival of Arturo Vidal was hailed by the Bundesliga champions' sporting director Matthias Sammer.

Vidal signed a four-year deal at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday, bringing an end to his successful four-year stint at Juve that saw him win Serie A four times, as well as the Coppa Italia last term while also helping the club to the UEFA Champions League final in June.

A stellar year for Vidal was capped by lifting the Copa America with Chile earlier this month, and Sammer believes the midfielder can only aid Bayern in their quest for glory both at home and abroad.

"We are very happy and satisfied that he wears our jersey," Sammer said.

"We are pleased that we could sign him. He is physically strong, has power in his game, is technically good and tactically flexible."

Vidal's new team-mates Xabi Alonso and Manuel Neuer also had words of praise for the former Bayer Leverkusen man.

"He's a great player," Alonso said. "He is exactly the kind of player we need. He has shown at Juve how strong he is, and with the national team.

"And he knows the Bundesliga. He is a great gain for a team, he can play many positions."

"He's a world-class midfielder," added Neuer. "At the Copa America, he was strong, and he was in the Champions League final. We expect a lot from him."