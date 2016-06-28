Sampaoli is a born winner - Sevilla president

Sevilla president Jose Castro is confident Jorge Sampaoli is the right man to lead the club forward, branding him a "born winner".

Sampaoli, a nominee for 2015 FIFA Coach of the Year, was appointed as Unai Emery's replacement at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Monday.

Emery is set to move on to Paris Saint-Germain, but Castro is sure the Argentine coach can keep pushing the reigning Europa League champions on.

"My first impressions had to be good because of the excitement he generates. He is a professional who has come to Europe to win, who is a born winner," he told Sevilla's official website.

"He has enamoured himself to everyone in South America by making Chile the [2015 Copa America] champion, he is the most fashionable coach in South America and therefore I have to be excited.

"The huge desire he has to succeed in Europe generates enthusiasm.

"He is a unique coach, a different coach. We could have chosen any other option, but we have chosen an option that I do not want to say is risky, but it is a risk because it is brave, because it is with the intention to keep growing.

"A title-winning team has to find a championship-winning coach and that is what we have tried."