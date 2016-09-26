Sampaoli backs Nasri for France recall

Jorge Sampaoli is backing Samir Nasri for a France recall ahead of Sevilla's Champions League clash with Ligue 1 side Lyon.

Nasri, who has not received a cap in almost three years and announced his international retirement in 2014, scored his first goal for the Spanish club in a 3-1 defeat to Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

Having also laid on a crucial assist to secure derby victory over Real Betis a week earlier, Sampaoli believes the 29-year-old can play his way back into Didier Deschamps' reckoning with his continued fine form.

"I'm happy arrival of Samir here," he told a news conference ahead of the Lyon game. "I suggested it and had been waiting for some time.

"I think that there are very few players in the world with the ability to play like Samir. If he continues at this level, he will certainly have opportunities in his country's national team."

After the reverse to Athletic, Sampaoli is now glad that this European encounter gives his side an opportunity to bounce back quickly.

"Playing every three days gives us the chance to get up quickly when, as on other days, we lose," he continued.

"Tomorrow, we have to have a lot of precision and patience in the attack, because if we are direct we will find a team will be well laid back. They are a dangerous team.

"We will utilise the short time we have remaining. We will use it to analyse the opponent, in this case Lyon.

"We are clear that the game plan will give us comfort on the pitch, knowing that in this type of competition you cannot afford any mistakes."