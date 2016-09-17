Sampaoli expects Rami and Carrico to miss derby

Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli expects centre-back pair Daniel Carrico and Adil Rami to miss Tuesday's Seville derby against Real Betis after picking up injuries in Saturday's draw with Eibar.

The Andalusians slumped to a disappointing 1-1 stalemate at Ipurua against an Eibar side who ended the game with only nine men and injuries to key players compounded their misery.

France international Rami limped off early clutching his calf, while Carrico made way in the second period after appearing to hurt his thigh, and now Sampaoli is expecting both to miss their upcoming derby.

"Today we lost two and we have to see which ones [defenders] are able to compete," the Argentine told reporters.

"As for Rami and Carrico, both are complicated, the diagnosis we do not know yet. They have to be evaluated in the coming hours but I do not think they can play on Tuesday."