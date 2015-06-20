Sampaoli hails improved Chile

Chile coach Jorge Sampaoli believes his team reached a "much higher level" in their 5-0 thrashing of Bolivia on Friday.

A brace from Charles Aranguiz, goals from Alexis Sanchez and Gary Medel and an own goal by Ronald Raldes helped the Copa America hosts to all three points in Santiago, securing top spot in Group A.

Sampaoli was full of praise for his players, who followed their 2-0 win over Ecuador with a 3-3 draw against Mexico.

"We were in control throughout the game. We were very strong, something we were lacking before. It was a great game for us. We were on an incredibly high level," Sampaoli told a news conference.

"The team dominated, like in the other games. But we were on a much higher level.

"Chile will not change its style for the quarter-finals. Playing like this is the only way to beat the big teams we will meet from here on.

"We will now get ready for our next opponent. We scored a lot of goals against Mexico and did the same today. But we have to keep an eye on the balance of the team."

Sampaoli lauded Jorge Valdivia following his man-of-the-match performance, while also hailing Aranguiz's role in the comprehensive victory.

"Jorge has made the necessary physical development," he said.

"They said he could not play for 90 minutes, but he has got a lot of playing time.

"Charles also put in a great performance."

Chile will meet the third-placed team from Group B or Group C in their quarter-final in Santiago on Wednesday.