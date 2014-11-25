Sampaoli relaxed after Copa America draw

Sampaoli's side are the hosts of the 2015 edition of South American football's most prestigious event, and will take on Mexico, Ecuador and Bolivia in Group A on home soil.

As hosts, Chile - who have never won the Copa America - will get the competition under way against Ecuador in Santiago on June 11.

And although the tournament is still over six months away, Sampaoli is already plotting how his team can better their performance of getting to the last eight four years ago.

"The group has been decided and now we know who we'll be playing against," said the Argentinian after the draw in Vina del Mar.

"Any opponent would have been difficult as it stands. What makes us relaxed is that we better know now how to prepare for our rivals and start understanding every feature of their game and the systems they will use."

When asked if Chile can finally land their maiden Copa America title next year, Sampaoli replied: "I think it will be very difficult because there are very good national teams in the competition, but we will try to do well."

Sampaoli's Mexican counterpart Miguel Herrera, meanwhile, was satisfied with the outcome of the draw, although he still expects a tough test.

"The truth is, we have difficult games but it is not an impossible group for us to qualify from," he said.

"[But] as I said, the Copa America will always be close - every team is well prepared."