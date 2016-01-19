Sampaoli steps down as Chile boss

Jorge Sampaoli has stepped down as coach of Chile in the wake of a disagreement with newly elected Football Federation of Chile (ANFP) president Arturo Salah.

Sampaoli became unsettled following the resignation of former ANFP president Sergio Jadue in November amid a corruption investigation during which he also came under the spotlight.

The 55-year-old's attempt to negotiate a reduction in the exit clause in his contract, which runs until 2018, was initially refused by Salah, who confirmed his intention to retain the Argentinian's services.

Sampaoli subsequently claimed he was being "held like a hostage" by the ANFP in one of a number of subsequent interviews in which he declared his desire to leave the role, and the terms of his departure have now been agreed.

Salah said in a statement: "Now we will dedicate ourselves to our priority, to do everything possible to qualify for the World Cup in Russia in 2018."

Sampaoli's stock has risen considerably over the past year, during which time he led Chile to their first ever major honour on home soil at the 2015 Copa America.

The 55-year-old earned a nomination for the FIFA Coach of the Year award, which he was beaten to the by Barcelona boss Luis Enrique, and was linked to the manager's job at Premier League champions Chelsea last month.