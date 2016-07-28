Sampaoli: Taking Argentina job would be irresponsible

Jorge Sampaoli has ruled out leaving Sevilla to become the new coach of Argentina, saying such a decision would be "irresponsible".

The beaten Copa America Centenario finalists are still searching for a successor to Gerardo Martino, who stepped down after the tournament in the United States.

Institutional chaos and allegations of financial misappropriation have blighted the Argentine Football Association (AFA) recently and made the hunt for a new coach a difficult task, and the prospect of a club boss taking on the role on a part-time basis has been mooted.

Sampaoli has admitted he was sounded out by the AFA - even though Sevilla sporting director Monchi said the club had not been contacted - but says he could not consider taking the job after just a month in charge of the Europa League holders.

"It's true that the AFA called me, which made me proud, but dreams do not always come at the right moment," he said, speaking after Sevilla's 1-0 friendly win over Mainz.

"My dream right now is to win with Sevilla. I'd love to take charge of Argentina, I've always said that, but now it would be irresponsible on my part to leave Sevilla."

Sampaoli, who was born in Santa Fe, guided Chile to a win over his home nation in the final of the 2015 Copa America.

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone and Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino have also been linked with the head coach role.