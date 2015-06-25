Sampdoria acquire De Silvestri outright

Sampdoria have signed defender Lorenzo De Silvestri to a permanent deal after resolving the co-ownership agreement with Fiorentina.

The Italy international right-back moved to Sampdoria initially on loan in 2012 and has spent the last three seasons at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

Both clubs owned a share of the player's rights but, with co-ownership soon to be prohibited in Italy, De Silvestri is now a Samp player.

A statement on Sampdoria's website read: "Lorenzo De Silvestri is officially a Sampdoria player.

"President Massimo Ferrero and the club are pleased to announce that the co-ownership deal with Fiorentina has been resolved in our favour for the Roman defender."

De Silvestri is likely to miss the early stages of the new season after sustaining knee ligament damage in Italy's Euro 2016 qualifier with Croatia earlier this month.