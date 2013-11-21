Sampdoria can stay in Serie A, says Mihajlovic

The former Serbia coach takes the reins at Stadio Luigi Ferraris with the club sitting 18th in Serie A, boasting just nine points from 12 fixtures.

However, the 42-year-old, who enjoyed four years as a player at Sampdoria, stated at his unveiling on Thursday that he was pleased to be "home" and stressed his confidence in the side's ability.

"I’m happy to be back here - it’s like coming home," he said. "The players have everything that is needed to get out of this moment.

"I’m convinced that we can survive, but to do so we will need passion, strength and honour.

"It won’t be easy, but I don’t give up - ever. We’ll do what we can do by staying united."

Mihajlovic, who has replaced Delio Rossi, is adamant he will not tolerate a lack of desire from his new charges.

"I don’t want to hear talk about the transfer market or contracts; there is a shirt to wear and honour here. Whoever puts this shirt on has to do so with pride," he added.

“Everyone has to take on their own responsibility. A goal or a misplaced pass doesn’t mean too much for me, But if I see that players are not giving their all then I get really annoyed.

"I’ll always pick those who I consider to be in the best form. That includes Enzo Maresca (who fell out of favour under Rossi); if he's in good shape then he’ll play."

The Serb's first match in charge will be at home against Lazio on Sunday.