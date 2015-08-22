Sampdoria demand €25million for Milan target Soriano

Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero is not willing to part with Roberto Soriano for less than €25million.

Milan are reportedly interested in Soriano as former Sampdoria coach Sinisa Mihajlovic attempts to reunite himself with the Italy international midfielder.

Mihajlovic and Co. must fork out the cash, however, if they want to lure the 24-year-old to San Siro.

"If Milan paid €20m for [Andrea] Bertolacci, that means they can give us €25m for Soriano and then we'll see," said Ferrero, whose Sampdoria kick-off their Serie A season at home to new boys Carpi on Sunday.

"Soriano is a Samp player for as long as he wants to be.

"He was not contacted by Milan, so it's all just talk. I didn't go to Forte dei Marmi to meet with [Milan CEO Adriano] Galliani and [Genoa President Enrico] Preziosi. Only the rich go to the beach there…"