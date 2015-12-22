Sampdoria eye cheap deal for Rossi

Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero has confirmed an interest in signing Giuseppe Rossi in January, but only provided he can nab the Fiorentina striker on a cheap deal.

Rossi has suffered dreadful luck with injuries since joining the Viola in January 2013, making just 39 appearances for the club in nearly three years.

He enjoyed a purple patch under Vincenzo Montella in the 2013-14 campaign, scoring 16 goals in 21 Serie A games.

Montella is now at Samp and Ferrero has claimed he will offer Rossi to his coach, if he can strike a suitable deal with Fiorentina chiefs.

"Rossi is a player of great talent, a true champion," Ferrero told Firenzeviola.it. "If Fiorentina were prepared to take on all of his salary, I'd gladly bring him to Genoa.

"I'd have to talk it over with Montella first, if he gives me the OK, then why not?

"Of course, certain sums are out of our reach."