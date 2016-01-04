Sampdoria seal deal with Alvarez

Sampdoria have confirmed that midfielder Ricky Alvarez has signed a contract with the club until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old passed a medical with the Serie A side at the end of last month and has now agreed a six-month deal as he looks to get his career back on track.

"President Massimo Ferrero and Sampdoria are pleased to announce that Ricky Alvarez is officially a Sampdoria player," a statement released by the club said.

"The Argentine - who will wear the number 25 shirt - has signed a contract until June 30, 2016."

Alvarez had been a free agent following a legal dispute between Inter and Sunderland, where he spent last season on loan.

The Premier League side had argued that a clause in that deal to make his move permanent should not be considered valid as they blamed Inter for failing to act on a knee problem which kept the player sidelined for the majority of the campaign.

FIFA are yet to make any decision on the dispute but his father, Carlos Alvarez, told Diario Hoy in November: "Ricky had a contract with Inter, but FIFA accepted their appeal. When the market for free agents opens he'll be free to negotiate with any club."

Alvarez said last month he was excited to be joining Vincenzo Montella's side.

"I really wanted to come back," he said. "I'm keen on staying here and I'm very driven.

"Over the last six months I had a number of problems that meant I had to stop, but I feel okay now.

"Samp are a great team, they have some excellent footballers and they did well last year. It's a really good challenge for me."