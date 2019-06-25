Samuel Kalu passed fit to face Guinea following health scare

Samuel Kalu has been declared fit for Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations clash with Guinea on Wednesday.

The striker was rushed to hospital after collapsing during training last Friday amid fears of a heart problem but he was subsequently diagnosed with dehydration.

Kalu missed Nigeria’s opening victory over Burundi as a precaution but could play a part against Guinea.

Coach Gernot Rohr said on dailypost.ng: “Samuel Kalu had an MRI and he is declared 100 per cent fit and will be available for the game.”

Rohr also revealed Odion Ighalo will be in the starting line-up after scoring the winner against Burundi off the bench.

“Ighalo is very fit now and will start the game,” the German added.

Guinea’s hopes of reaching the knockout stages were not helped by an opening draw with Madagascar.

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita said: “I think we have to play forward and we have to try to play with aggression. In this kind of tournament, do not give the opportunity to the opponent.

“We need to throw everything into the match against Nigeria in order for us to win and remain in the competition.”