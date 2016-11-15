Samuel returns to Inter to assist Pioli

Walter Samuel is likely to comprise part of Stefano Pioli's backroom staff at San Siro after Inter confirmed the return of their former defender.

Pioli is currently assisted by Giacomo Murelli and Davide Lucarelli at Inter's Appiano base, and it is believed that Samuel will join in a liaison role between the coaching staff and first-team squad.

As Roberto Mancini's second tenure disintegrated and Frank de Boer's failed to get off the ground, Samuel's appointment is likely in response to reports that Inter's squad has become increasingly cliqued in recent years.

The presence of Samuel, who won the treble under Jose Mourinho in 2010 and played over 200 games for the Nerazzurri, could forge a strong bond between coaches and players.

Inter posted on Twitter: "A silent warrior, a winner who became a legend and will always be remembered by Inter fans. Now he's back! Welcome home Walter Samuel!"