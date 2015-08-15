San Jose Earthquakes 1 Colorado Rapids 0: Hosts snap six-match winless streak

Former United States international defender Clarence Goodson helped the San Jose Earthquakes end a six-game winless streak in MLS, scoring the winner against Colorado Rapids 1-0.

The out-of-form Earthquakes had failed to win a league game since June, having lost to Houston Dynamo (2-1 and 2-0), Vancouver Whitecaps (3-1), Los Angeles Galaxy (5-2) and Portland Timbers (1-0), while they drew with the latter 0-0 at the start of August.

Dominic Kinnear's men also lost their two International Champions Cup matches against America (2-1) and Manchester United (3-1) last month.

But that all changed thanks to Goodson at Avaya Stadium in San Jose on Friday, with the 33-year-old on hand to nod home the winner eight minutes into the second half.

After a scoreless first half, Goodson rose highest above defender Bobby Burling and headed Quincy Amarikwa's cross in off the post and into the net as the Rapids crashed to a third consecutive defeat.

The Earthquakes are now eighth in the Western Conference with 29 points from 23 matches, three adrift of Seattle Sounders, who occupy the sixth and final play-off position.

As for the Rapids, they are five points further back and rooted to the foot of the table.