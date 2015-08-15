San Jose Earthquakes 1 Colorado Rapids 0: Hosts snap six-match winless streak
San Jose Earthquakes recorded an overdue victory as they won in the league for the first time since June.
Former United States international defender Clarence Goodson helped the San Jose Earthquakes end a six-game winless streak in MLS, scoring the winner against Colorado Rapids 1-0.
The out-of-form Earthquakes had failed to win a league game since June, having lost to Houston Dynamo (2-1 and 2-0), Vancouver Whitecaps (3-1), Los Angeles Galaxy (5-2) and Portland Timbers (1-0), while they drew with the latter 0-0 at the start of August.
Dominic Kinnear's men also lost their two International Champions Cup matches against America (2-1) and Manchester United (3-1) last month.
But that all changed thanks to Goodson at Avaya Stadium in San Jose on Friday, with the 33-year-old on hand to nod home the winner eight minutes into the second half.
After a scoreless first half, Goodson rose highest above defender Bobby Burling and headed Quincy Amarikwa's cross in off the post and into the net as the Rapids crashed to a third consecutive defeat.
The Earthquakes are now eighth in the Western Conference with 29 points from 23 matches, three adrift of Seattle Sounders, who occupy the sixth and final play-off position.
As for the Rapids, they are five points further back and rooted to the foot of the table.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.