Sanabria leaves Roma for Betis in €7.5m deal
Roma have made the decision to sell promising youngster Antonio Sanabria to Real Betis for €7.5million.
Real Betis have secured the services of Antonio Sanabria from Roma for a transfer fee of €7.5million, the 20-year-old signing a five-year deal with his new club.
Roma will also receive 50 per cent of any future transfer fee should Betis sell the Paraguay international, while the Serie A side have also included a buy-back clause, which allows them to re-sign the striker for €11m in the first two seasons and €14.5m during the third.
Sanabria joined Roma from Sassuolo in August 2014 after a previous spell with Barcelona, but the promising attacker failed to secure regular first-team action at the Stadio Olimpico.
He made just two appearances for Roma in 2014-15 and was sent out on loan to Sporting Gijon last term, where he scored 11 goals in 29 LaLiga appearances.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.