Sanches 'relaxed' about Bayern move
Renato Sanches is ready to adapt to life in Germany but said there were no nerves ahead of joining Bayern Munich.
Bayern Munich signing Renato Sanches insists he has no nerves ahead of linking up with the Bundesliga champions.
Sanches signed a five-year deal with Bayern in May, completing a €35million move from Benfica for his first move out of his homeland Portugal.
The 18-year-old, at Euro 2016 preparing for a clash with Austria on Saturday, said he was eager to get going with the European giants.
"I'm relaxed. I'm not really thinking about it in this moment," Sanches told a news conference.
"It is quite difficult to leave Portugal. It's the country where I have always lived.
"But it will be a major change in my life, a new experience. I am at ease. I'm not nervous, but I am anxious."
Sanches has completed just one season in the Primeira Liga, while he is already a six-time Portugal international.
He knows the challenge awaiting him in a foreign country but said he would learn the language to make adapting easier.
"I will learn German, because I signed a five-year contract," Sanches said.
"I will try to learn it as quickly as possible to get used to the country."
