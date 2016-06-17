Sanches 'relaxed' about Bayern move

Bayern Munich signing Renato Sanches insists he has no nerves ahead of linking up with the Bundesliga champions.

Sanches signed a five-year deal with Bayern in May, completing a €35million move from Benfica for his first move out of his homeland Portugal.

The 18-year-old, at Euro 2016 preparing for a clash with Austria on Saturday, said he was eager to get going with the European giants.

"I'm relaxed. I'm not really thinking about it in this moment," Sanches told a news conference.

"It is quite difficult to leave Portugal. It's the country where I have always lived.

"But it will be a major change in my life, a new experience. I am at ease. I'm not nervous, but I am anxious."

Sanches has completed just one season in the Primeira Liga, while he is already a six-time Portugal international.

He knows the challenge awaiting him in a foreign country but said he would learn the language to make adapting easier.

"I will learn German, because I signed a five-year contract," Sanches said.

"I will try to learn it as quickly as possible to get used to the country."