Sanchez can get even better - Gibbs

Kieran Gibbs has claimed Arsenal team-mate Alexis Sanchez can get even better after he scored his 50th goal for the club in their 4-1 win at Sunderland.

Arsene Wenger has deployed Sanchez in a central attacking role over recent weeks and his two strikes at the Stadium of Light took the Chilean's club tally this season to eight.

Gibbs, who was recalled for the injured Nacho Monreal, says that Sanchez is getting the rewards his effort warrants.

"Alexis obviously deserves everything he gets for the work that he puts in on the pitch and every day in training," Gibbs told Arsenal's official club website.

"He’s a world-class striker and with 50 goals for him, you feel like there's only more to come."

Olivier Giroud was also on the scoresheet twice against Sunderland in his Premier League return after spending more than a month on the sidelines.

"Credit to both of them in their own ways. Olivier’s just come back from injury, so he's come in and shown how important he is for the team," Gibbs said