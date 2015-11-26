Sanchez could play against Norwich despite hamstring problem

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed Alexis Sanchez has picked up a minor hamstring problem ahead of the Premier League encounter with Norwich on Sunday, but is hopeful the Chile international can still play.

Sanchez put in a sublime performance in the 3-0 Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb in on Tuesday, scoring twice and setting up Mesut Ozil's goal, and Wenger is hopeful the former Barcelona man can once again show Arsenal the way at the weekend.

"Alexis had a little hamstring alarm. I will assess that later," Wenger said at a news conference.

"But it might not be the right time to rest him."

Meanwhile, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could make his comeback after a spell on the sidelines due to injury. Theo Walcott is continuing his recovery but is not ready to return just yet.

"Maybe Oxlade-Chamberlain could be back in the squad [for Sunday]," Wenger added.

"Walcott will not be ready for Sunday. He goes through a few [more] steps.

"He will have some tests Thursday. He started running again with no reaction and we hope he will be successful.

"And everyone who played Tuesday is available."

Arsenal were beaten 2-1 by West Brom last weekend and Wenger is desperate to make amends against Norwich.

"West Brom was a bad result, it was unfortunate but we will look to put that right."