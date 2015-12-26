Sanchez Flores hails Watford's 'amazing' top-flight return

Quique Sanchez Flores was upbeat following Watford's 2-2 draw at Chelsea, lauding the "amazing" impact his players are making this season after being tipped to struggle.

Watford have impressed since securing promotion from the Championship last term and sit seventh in the table after 18 games, level on points with Manchester United.

After holding the defending Premier League champions in their first game under Guus Hiddink at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, Sanchez Flores' side are unbeaten in their last five outings, a run that included a 3-0 home win over Liverpool.

The Spaniard is delighted their brilliant campaign is continuing and felt they could have taken all three points against Chelsea, who missed a late penalty to win it after battling back from 2-1 down.

"I think the team has enough confidence for the future, it's amazing for the story of Watford," the Watford boss told BBC Sport.

"I think we had the possibility to win but Chelsea played really well. They pushed us a lot and were probably closer to the win than us.

"We defended well, we fought a lot in the 90 minutes, and for us this is a very important point.

"It was very tough to play against Chelsea but I'm very happy with the players."