Sanchez loving life as Arsenal striker

Alexis Sanchez is loving life as Arsenal's new centre-forward and has made it clear he is happy to play wherever Arsene Wenger needs him.

The Chile international had mainly been featuring out wide since joining Arsenal from Barcelona in 2014, but has deposed Olivier Giroud as the Gunners' main man up front this season.

Sanchez needed a bit of research to fully understand his new position, but he is feeling right at home as the focal point of the Arsenal attack.

"I like it as a centre forward because I can get involved in the play more," Sanchez told Arsenal's official website.

"I have the chance to drop deep a little bit more and that means I can link up with my team-mates more.

"[The manager] is the one who decides, he is the one who changes things around and decides where we play. He asked me to play there so I said fine.

"I looked up some videos on the internet to see how I needed to adjust my movement and I have been adapting since then."

Sanchez has scored eight goals in 15 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal this campaign.