Sanchez starts but no Ozil for Arsenal at West Brom
Alexis Sanchez starts for Arsenal at West Brom despite speculation over his future, but Mesut Ozil is not in the squad.
Arsene Wenger has named Alexis Sanchez in the Arsenal starting line-up for Sunday's clash with West Brom.
The Chile international starts in attack, alongside Alex Iwobi and Alexandre Lacazette, despite speculation over a possible move to Manchester City in the January transfer window.
There is no place in the squad for Mesut Ozil, though, with the Germany star having picked up a slight knee problem that could leave him in doubt to face Chelsea on Wednesday.
Wenger, who will set a new record of 811 Premier League matches as a manager in the game at The Hawthorns, became frustrated with questions this week over Sanchez's future.
"When he plays well it's a problem," he said. "When is it not a problem? It's unbelievable.
"You judge a player on whether he played well or not and you comment on it after that.
"I am not a psychologist to know what is in his head, if he is short-term or long-term. You turn up to play football, that's it. After that you judge, did he play well or not well."
Sanchez failed to secure a move to City in the previous transfer window, but there have been suggestions the league leaders could make a renewed push to sign him next month.
Such rumours are likely to persist over the coming days, with Gabriel Jesus picking up an injury in City's 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace on Sunday that manager Pep Guardiola fears could keep him out for up to two months.
