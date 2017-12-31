Sanchez starts but no Ozil for Arsenal at West Brom

Arsene Wenger has named Alexis Sanchez in the Arsenal starting line-up for Sunday's clash with West Brom.

The Chile international starts in attack, alongside Alex Iwobi and Alexandre Lacazette, despite speculation over a possible move to Manchester City in the January transfer window.

There is no place in the squad for Mesut Ozil, though, with the Germany star having picked up a slight knee problem that could leave him in doubt to face Chelsea on Wednesday.

Wenger, who will set a new record of 811 Premier League matches as a manager in the game at The Hawthorns, became frustrated with questions this week over Sanchez's future.

"When he plays well it's a problem," he said. "When is it not a problem? It's unbelievable.

"You judge a player on whether he played well or not and you comment on it after that.

"I am not a psychologist to know what is in his head, if he is short-term or long-term. You turn up to play football, that's it. After that you judge, did he play well or not well."

Sanchez failed to secure a move to City in the previous transfer window, but there have been suggestions the league leaders could make a renewed push to sign him next month.

Such rumours are likely to persist over the coming days, with Gabriel Jesus picking up an injury in City's 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace on Sunday that manager Pep Guardiola fears could keep him out for up to two months.