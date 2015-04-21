Sanchez 'surprised' by Arsenal quality
Alexis Sanchez has admitted he was surprised by the standards at Arsenal when he first arrived from Barcelona, with the Chilean effusive about the ability of Santi Cazorla.
Sanchez moved to the Premier League last August and has enjoyed a superb debut campaign in England, scoring 22 goals in all competitions.
"When I arrived at the club I didn't know the players that well, but I was really surprised by everyone's quality," the 26-year-old told the club's official website.
"I am not saying this just because it's my obligation to do it. Every Arsenal footballer has amazing quality. Being part of a team like this makes me very proud. I am willing to win many titles here.
"Santi Cazorla is a spectacular player. You never know whether he will kick the ball with his right or left foot. Also, he moves with short but quick strides, which is a remarkable trademark too.
"Although I knew about his quality, playing alongside him makes me very happy."
