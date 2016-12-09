Sanchez talk is disrespectful, says Conte

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says it would be disrespectful to discuss the potential signing of Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez.

The Chile international is out of contract with Arsenal in 2018 and is yet to sign an extension despite being locked in negotiations with the Gunners.

Chelsea have been linked as a possible destination for Sanchez, but Conte felt it would be inappropriate to fuel the rumours at his media conference ahead of his side's home game against West Brom on Sunday.

Sanchez has also been linked with Manchester City, but Pep Guardiola strongly refuted those suggestions last week.

"I don't think it is right to talk about the other players of other teams," said Conte.

"It is not right. Now we are totally focused on the next game against West Bromwich and January or next season are very far away for us.

"I repeat it is not right to talk about other players, it would be a lack of respect for their players, their clubs, my team and my club.

"Now it is important to be focused on the game against West Brom, then we have four games before January and it's important to be focused on these games.

"January is far away for me. Now I'm very glad to work with this squad and these players, for this reason I repeat to stay concentrated on game by game and then we will see."

Chelsea host Tony Pulis' side looking for a ninth consecutive top-flight victory after last week's 3-1 win over City saw them installed as title favourites, a tag Conte is uncomfortable with.

He added: "It's difficult to accept this because I think we played only 14 games and we have to finish the first part of the season.

"There is the second part [to come]. We started like an underdog this season, and I think, now, it's very difficult to accept [being favourites].

"It's normal. You are playing good football, winning a lot of games, but it is very important for me that we do not lose our hunger after this win."