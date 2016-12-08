Sanchez will not leave Arsenal for China - Wenger

Arsene Wenger does not expect Alexis Sanchez to leave Arsenal for China and insists Mesut Ozil will not be sold.

Sanchez and Ozil have 18 months left on their Arsenal contracts and renewal talks are yet to bear fruit, fuelling speculation the duo could be on the move.

Recent reports suggest Sanchez could earn £400,000 per week in the Chinese Super League, while Wenger is allegedly ready to cash in on Ozil if he is forced into selling one of the two.

However, although Wenger cannot give any assurances over the pair's future at the club, he sees no reason for panic and says neither will be allowed to leave before 2018.

"I can give no assurances on their Arsenal future, but 18 months is quite long in football," Wenger said at a news conference.

"They are completely committed and try to do well. We are trying to extend their contract. But when you negotiate, the less you talk about it, the better it is.

"Players like Ozil and Alexis make a lot of money and have the privilege to make a choice where they want to play. We will do anything to get them to extend.

"I believe there could be a big offer for Alexis from China, but why would he go to China if he plays in England.

"We will not sell Ozil. They will definitely stay for 18 months and hopefully for much longer. I will not consider selling them at the end of the season.

"Contract talks are part of the job. It has always been difficult. When the players are high-profile names, you get asked the same things over and over again. But that does not affect the speed of negotiations or decision making.

"Sometimes things go really fast and sometimes they take a bit longer. Talks will not have any effect on the dressing room. That is not a problem."