Sancho among three new faces in England squad

Jadon Sancho, Mason Mount and James Maddison have received their first England call-ups for this month's Nations League matches against Croatia and Spain.

Gareth Southgate announced a youthful 25-man squad on Thursday shortly after confirming the extension of his contract through to the 2022 World Cup.

Watford midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah and goalkeepers Alex McCarthy and Marcus Bettinelli are the other uncapped players included, while Ross Barkley has been recalled at the expense of Chelsea team-mate Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Much anticipation surrounded the potential promotion of teenagers Sancho and Mount following their fine starts to the season at Borussia Dortmund and Derby County respectively.

Maddison, 21, has also been rewarded for a series of influential displays with Leicester City, although Daniel Sturridge has been overlooked despite finding form for Liverpool.

Dele Alli, Fabian Delph, Jesse Lingard and Adam Lallana all miss the two Nations League fixtures through injury.

England visit World Cup finalists Croatia on October 12 before travelling to Spain three days later.

17 - Mason Mount has been directly involved in 17 goals in his last 18 league appearances across the Eredivisie and the Championship, including play-off games (10 goals and seven assists). Ascension. October 4, 2018

England squad in full: Marcus Bettinelli (Fulham), Jack Butland (Stoke City), Alex McCarthy (Southampton), Jordan Pickford (Everton); Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Harry Maguire (Leicester City), Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), James Tarkowski (Burnley), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur), Kyle Walker (Manchester City); Ross Barkley (Chelsea), Nathaniel Chalobah (Watford), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), James Maddison (Leicester City), Mason Mount (Derby County), Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur); Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal)