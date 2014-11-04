Sandro: Redknapp can reverse QPR fortunes

QPR have found the going tough since returning to the top flight, winning just twice in 10 league games - a return that leaves them 19th in the table.

However, there have been signs of improvement in recent weeks, as spirited performances in losses to Liverpool and Chelsea sandwiched a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa.

And Sandro, who also played under Redknapp at previous club Tottenham, believes the experienced manager is the right man to take QPR up the league.

"Harry is a good manager and everybody knows his qualities as he showed them also in other clubs, like at Tottenham," he told Perform.

"I think it is normal for every manager to have criticism when the team is not winning. This is normal in football. But we are with him, we showed improvements by beating a good Aston Villa side.

"We will try to do our part in order for Harry stay with us. Together we can improve our position in the table. It is not easy, every game is like a final, but we are fighting. I am sure all players will always show determination."

Sandro opted to leave Tottenham for QPR in September after falling down the White Hart Lane pecking order following a long-term knee injury.

Despite only being at the start of a three-year deal, the 25-year-old admits he is open to a return to his native Brazil in the future, but not for the time being.

"I am open [to any future possibility]," he added. "I have a three-year contract here, I am only in my first year. I am very happy here, I always say that I feel welcome in London and by the English people. This city was really welcoming to me.

"But of course my heart beats stronger when I think of returning to Brazil. I've lived some special years playing for Inter [Internacional]. But I am focused on my job here, I have a contract."

Sandro is also hoping that regular first-team football can help him earn a recall to the Brazil national team under head coach Dunga.

"[The] Selecao is a dream for any player and I am no different," he continued. "But as I was say, first you need to do your homework well, playing well for your club."