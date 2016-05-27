Sane brushes off talk of Schalke exit

Leroy Sane is focused on making Germany's Euro 2016 squad rather than where he will be playing his club football next season.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away from Schalke after enjoying a superb breakthrough campaign in the Bundesliga in 2015-16.

Bayern Munich and Manchester City have been mooted as possible destinations, but Sane is thinking only of impressing Germany coach Joachim Low enough to make his 23-man party for the upcoming tournament in France.

Sane told a media conference on Friday: "Yes you hear about the reports, but I try not to put much attention on it. I try not to think about it.

"I still have a contract with Schalke and I am happy there.

"The whole season I was focused on just the season and always wanted to help the team. Everything else takes a backseat right now.

"I am here with a goal in mind and that is to be in the final Euro squad.

"I will make a decision after my time with the national team."