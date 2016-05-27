Sane brushes off talk of Schalke exit
Germany youngster Leroy Sane has dismissed talk of leaving Schalke and is focused on making Joachim Low's 23-man squad for Euro 2016.
Leroy Sane is focused on making Germany's Euro 2016 squad rather than where he will be playing his club football next season.
The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away from Schalke after enjoying a superb breakthrough campaign in the Bundesliga in 2015-16.
Bayern Munich and Manchester City have been mooted as possible destinations, but Sane is thinking only of impressing Germany coach Joachim Low enough to make his 23-man party for the upcoming tournament in France.
Sane told a media conference on Friday: "Yes you hear about the reports, but I try not to put much attention on it. I try not to think about it.
"I still have a contract with Schalke and I am happy there.
"The whole season I was focused on just the season and always wanted to help the team. Everything else takes a backseat right now.
"I am here with a goal in mind and that is to be in the final Euro squad.
"I will make a decision after my time with the national team."
