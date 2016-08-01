Sane in Manchester ahead of City move

Schalke have confirmed Leroy Sane is in Manchester ahead of an expected transfer to Manchester City in a deal believed to be worth £45 million.

Sane has informed Schalke of his desire to leave the club and reports on Sunday claimed he had arrived in the United Kingdom for a medical ahead of an impending switch to City.

The Bundesliga club tweeted on Monday to say Sane is indeed in Manchester and not travelling with the squad to Austria for a pre-season training camp.



Leroy is currently in Manchester and will not be travelling with to the training camp. August 1, 2016

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder came through the ranks at Schalke, making his debut in 2014 before establishing himself as a key member of the first team.

Sane was part of Joachim Low's Germany squad for Euro 2016, though his only appearance came in the 2-0 semi-final defeat to France.

He is now expected to complete his transfer to City ahead of the 2016-17 Premier League season, becoming the fifth arrival at the Etihad Stadium since the end of last term.

Sane will compete with the likes of Nolito, Raheem Sterling, Jesus Navas, David Silva, Samir Nasri and Kevin De Bruyne for a place in Pep Guardiola's starting XI.